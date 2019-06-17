×
Paul Pogba wants Mino Raiola to lower his demands, Sarri wants the Frenchman at Juventus and more Premier League transfer news: June 17, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.52K   //    17 Jun 2019, 20:15 IST

Andorra v France - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier
Andorra v France - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Paul Pogba wants a challenge elsewhere

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has admitted that he would want to try his hand in a new challenge someplace else. The Frenchman has been linked with both Juventus and Real Madrid and to put fuel to fire, Pogba stated that now might be the time to try a new challenge.

He claimed that he has been at United for three years and has had both good and bad moments while adding that with whatever has happened this season, it might just be the right time for him to seek a challenge at some other club.

“Like you said, there is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well,” he said. “For me I have been for three years in Manchester and it’s been great - some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody, everywhere else.
“After this season, and after everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this – to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

Furthermore, reports from Italy claim that Maurizio Sarri wants Paul Pogba at Juventus. The Italian only just took over the reins at Turin after winning the Europa League with Chelsea last season.

And now, reports claim that when Sarri was asked about Pogba, he said: "I succeeded with Hazard, I can also do it with a phenomenon like Pogba.”

The report then went on to add that the Old Lady are preparing a crucial offer for the superstar midfielder.


