Manchester United submit sensational €80 million bid for young star, Real Madrid can sign United star for €50 million plus Gareth Bale while also eying move for Liverpool superstar and more Premier League transfer news June 4, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.26K   //    04 Jun 2019, 20:56 IST

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Galacticos!

Pochettino on the type of player that he wants

Tottenham Hotspur haven’t signed a single player in the last two transfer window and I haven’t missed a single opportunity to bring this up every time I have the chance.

Spurs are expected to break the deadlock this summer as Pochettino has spoken about the type of player that he wants. He stated that the player he would sign has to have the ability to adapt quickly.

"Above all, it’s about being able to adapt quickly to what the coaching staff and club require from you," he said.

He then added that on a personal level, a player’s willingness to give it his best shot is what he looks at. He further stated that the most important thing while managing a squad is having the ability to adapt.

"On an individual level, it’s about the willingness of each player to give his best. It’s a given that players at a professional club are talented. That helps us to achieve our goals.
"The most important thing is the ability to adapt what we have, to what we’re up against every day. That’s a huge challenge when you‘re managing a squad. We need to have the same objectives and to work together to achieve them."

The Argentine also stated that having passion is also a main thing as it is the crux of the beautiful game.

"In football, passion is the main thing. The football we all love comes from emotion and passion. Football inspires and excites us," he said.

Spurs have been linked with the likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Giovanni La Celso.


