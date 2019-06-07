Real Madrid willing to offer Isco or Asensio plus €60 million for Liverpool star, Madrid complicate Barcelona's attempts to sign €80 million man and more Premier League transfer news, June 7, 2019

Daniel James to United

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has claimed that United making a move for Daniel James is the right thing to do. He believes that the Old Trafford outfit are set to spend a lot of money in the summer market and that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not the right man for them.

“I think this is exactly the kind of move Manchester United should be making,” he said.

“I think United are going to spend an unprecedented amount of money this summer to be able to bridge the gap, and it’s a risk because think they’ve got the wrong manager in place.”

However, according to Jordan, a move to a club of United’s stature involves a risk for the youngster as he might not be able to get many minutes in the first team.

He stated that sometimes, young players’ career go down the drain after joining a top club while also mentioning that Daniel James might not have done enough to earn a move to the Red Devils as he still hasn’t played enough to warrant a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

“I also think this move is a risk for the young player to take his career and maybe find himself on the periphery of the first team for a significant part of the season,” Jordan continued.

“I’ve had young players who have moved to big clubs that it halted their career.

“There’s a dynamic with this young player that he hasn’t really earned his stripes, he hasn’t really learned the game, he hasn’t played enough to be able to land at a place like Manchester United.”

