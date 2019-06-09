×
Lionel Messi fails to convince Barcelona to sign €80 million superstar who wants PL move, another club join race for Pogba and more Premier League transfer news: June 9, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.19K   //    09 Jun 2019, 22:33 IST

Argentina v Nicaragua - Friendly Match
Argentina v Nicaragua - Friendly Match

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Shaka Hislop on Gareth Bale

Former West Ham star Shaka Hislop has claimed that Gareth Bale is the only marquee signing the Red Devils can make this summer. According to Hislop, he fathoms the concerns club has regarding his fitness.

He then stated that in the Premier League, United can try to sign the Madrid star but he isn’t sure whether the player would want to go given that the Red Devils have failed to qualify for the Champions League next season.

“I think there’s any number of Premier League clubs who would take a chance on Gareth Bale at the right price,” Hislop said. “I understand the concern [over his fitness].
“But for instance, talking about the Premier League, Manchester United could do with a signing like Gareth Bale.
“Whether Gareth Bale would go there without Champions League football is another discussion.”

He thinks that the current discussion should be on whether he would fit in at the club and whether or not the Red Devils would want to take a risk on an injury-prone player like him.

He also talked about the financial aspect of the deal, claiming that the Old Trafford side might have to spend around a quarter of a million pounds a week to keep him.

“Right now we’re talking about where he can fit and what club would be willing to take a chance on a player like Gareth Bale, even at the money that he would come at.
“If you spread his salary out over five years you’re talking somewhere around £200,000-250,000-a-week which is about where they’re paying their top players.
“I think United need a statement signing and there is no other player who will qualify as a statement signing that will go to Manchester United right now.”
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Lionel Messi Paul Pogba EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Contact Us