    Premier League transfer news: Klopp continues his ‘dirty’ war against Real Madrid, Man Utd to make £79 million bid for Brazilian and more – May 25, 2018

    This is like a power-struggle between Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid in the transfer market.

    Umid Dey
    FEATURED WRITER
    News 25 May 2018, 21:00 IST
    8.27K

    FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-PRESSER
    The war is on

    Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! Another day in the transfer market with tons of blockbuster rumours. From Crystal Palace to Manchester United, we have it all today in the market! So let’s go!

    #5 Crystal Palace and Man United

    So Crystal Palace are extensively scouting for talents and have identified Soualiho Meite as a potential target, according to L’Equipe. They also add that Palace aren’t the only that want him as Werder are also tailing him.

    Meanwhile, Don Balon has revealed that Jose Mourinho is going to go to war against Barcelona and Real Madrid to acquire the signature of Real Betis’ Fabian Ruiz, who has had an excellent season with his club this season.

