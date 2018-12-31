Premier League transfer news: Liverpool forward linked to Bundesliga, Zidane has an offer from Manchester United and has demanded for PSG superstar and more - December 31, 2018

Zidane has been linked with Manchester United

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours of the day! With the winter transfer window officially opening from tomorrow, here are the top transfer stories surrounding the Premier League.

#5 City want Fabregas

Manchester City are apparently eying a move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas. The Citizens are currently second in the table and often struggle without the presence of Fernandinho in midfield.

As a result, according to pundit Ian McGarry, they are targeting reinforcements as Fernandinho is the core of the midfield on which Pep Guardiola has built his system.

“It’s become very visible that they miss Fernandinho,” he said.

“I think for all the wonderful and pretty football that Manchester City play, Fernandinho is the oil in the engine that allows everyone else to move forward at such pace.”

He also added that the Etihad outfit are currently facing the risk of being banned in the transfer window in the summer, which is why they might be keen to do business in January and have begun talks with Chelsea to sign the Spaniard.

“City, under the threat of a transfer ban from FIFA, will invest in the January window.

“They are in talks with Chelsea about the potential to either loan or buy Cesc Fabregas.”

The former Arsenal star has played under Pep Guardiola in Barcelona and McGarry believes that the World Cup winner’s experience will allow him to play the role of the Brazilian, which is why City want to bring him in.

Advertisement

“He is someone who Pep Guardiola worked with extensively at Barcelona and while he’s not quite a Fernandinho replica in terms of the way he plays, he is a very experienced player.

“He’s 31, he can play that role if need be and that’s why he will be brought in.”

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement