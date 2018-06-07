Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League Transfer News: Man Utd prepare £132m + player swap deal for Ronaldo, Shaqiri's release clause & more - 7 June 2018

All the latest Premier League transfer news and rumours in one place

Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Rumors 07 Jun 2018, 19:30 IST
23.54K

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Could Cristiano Ronaldo return to Manchester United?

It has been a week since the transfer window opened in Europe but the Premier League transfer window has been open since the end of the season. A number of clubs have already announced new signings too.

Arsenal signed Stephan Lichtsteiner for free from Juventus while Manchester United have already wrapped up deals for midfielder Fred worth £52m and full-back Diago Dalot at £19m

Here are the major transfer news and rumors of the day concerning Premier League clubs.

Roberto Firmino wants Roma goalkeeper Alisson at Liverpool

FBL-FRIENDLY-BRA-CRO
Another Brazilian at Anfield?

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino wants his compatriot Alisson at Anfield, according to Sky Sports. The Brazilian was quite outspoken in his belief that the AS Roma goalkeeper would be a great addition to the Premier League club.

"Sometimes I talk to him about it and have a joke with him, saying 'you should come to Liverpool'," Firmino said. He had even scored two goals past Alisson when the Reds faced the Serie A club in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

"His agent is sorting his future but it wouldn't be a bad thing to have him here at Liverpool."

Now, everyone knows that Liverpool desperately need a world-class goalkeeper manning the sticks considering their current crop are certainly not up to the task. Simon Mignolet was Jurgen Klopp's no.1 before he was dropped to make way for Loris Karius.

However, Karius himself did not do himself any favors when he made not one but two clangers in the Champions League final to hand Real Madrid their third consecutive trophy and their 13th title overall.

Alisson kept 17 clean sheets in Serie A this season - the second-highest after Napoli's Pepe Reina - conceding just 28 goals in 37 matches.

The goalkeeper will not come cheap, though. His current contract expires only in 2021 and TransferMarkt currently values him at £54m.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo Paul Pogba Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Arsenal transfer news: Star defender prefers Arsenal over...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to swap...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Arsenal confirm first...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Wenger wants Tottenham to...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Arsenal to sell Bellerin,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Arsenal want La Liga...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: €100 million superstar...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to offer...
RELATED STORY
Man Utd prepare Pogba and Martial swap deal to sign...
RELATED STORY
Man United transfer news: £60 million goalkeeper could...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us