Premier League Transfer News: Man Utd prepare £132m + player swap deal for Ronaldo, Shaqiri's release clause & more - 7 June 2018

Could Cristiano Ronaldo return to Manchester United?

It has been a week since the transfer window opened in Europe but the Premier League transfer window has been open since the end of the season. A number of clubs have already announced new signings too.

Arsenal signed Stephan Lichtsteiner for free from Juventus while Manchester United have already wrapped up deals for midfielder Fred worth £52m and full-back Diago Dalot at £19m.

Here are the major transfer news and rumors of the day concerning Premier League clubs.

Roberto Firmino wants Roma goalkeeper Alisson at Liverpool

Another Brazilian at Anfield?

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino wants his compatriot Alisson at Anfield, according to Sky Sports. The Brazilian was quite outspoken in his belief that the AS Roma goalkeeper would be a great addition to the Premier League club.

"Sometimes I talk to him about it and have a joke with him, saying 'you should come to Liverpool'," Firmino said. He had even scored two goals past Alisson when the Reds faced the Serie A club in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

"His agent is sorting his future but it wouldn't be a bad thing to have him here at Liverpool."

Now, everyone knows that Liverpool desperately need a world-class goalkeeper manning the sticks considering their current crop are certainly not up to the task. Simon Mignolet was Jurgen Klopp's no.1 before he was dropped to make way for Loris Karius.

However, Karius himself did not do himself any favors when he made not one but two clangers in the Champions League final to hand Real Madrid their third consecutive trophy and their 13th title overall.

Alisson kept 17 clean sheets in Serie A this season - the second-highest after Napoli's Pepe Reina - conceding just 28 goals in 37 matches.

The goalkeeper will not come cheap, though. His current contract expires only in 2021 and TransferMarkt currently values him at £54m.