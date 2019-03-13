Real Madrid eye move for Tottenham and Manchester United stars, Gareth Bale trying to force move to Premier League club and more Premier League transfer news: March 13, 2019

Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Balague on Madrid

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has claimed that Real Madrid might try to use Gareth Bale in a swap deal to bring Christian Eriksen to the club. The Welshman is going through a tough time right now and the arrival of Zidane has almost confirmed his departure from the club in the summer as he doesn’t really share a great relationship with the Frenchman.

And according to Balague, Madrid might try to bring Eriksen from Spurs by letting Bale go the other side but the Welshman’s wages can’t be afforded by the Londoners and the former Southampton isn’t keen on taking a pay cut either.

“Hazard has made no secret of his desire to join Los Blancos as well as play under Zidane. Real Madrid might try to exchange Bale for Tottenham's Christian Eriksen, another summer target, but Spurs cannot afford Bale's wages. And right now he is not willing to reduce them,” he said.

He also added that Bale needs a motivator to put him back to his level but won’t find one in Zidane. However, if Real Madrid don’t find a buyer for the Welshman, Zinedine Zidane’s ability as a groomer of talent will come on the radar as he will have to work on bringing the best out of the former Spurs star.

“Bale is deflated, unable to find the passion that should take him to the levels we know he can reach. He needs someone to motivate him to push himself again. Zidane is not the man, but if nobody pays what it is required to take him away, the Frenchman will have to test his managerial skills with someone who has the potential to win games despite their past.”

