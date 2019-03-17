Real Madrid will have to pay world record fee for superstar, Manchester United target considers leaving club and more Premier League transfer news: March 17, 2019

Antonio Valencia to leave United

Manchester United veteran Antonio Valencia is set to leave the Old Trafford outfit in the summer, according to his father. The Manchester United star apparently wants a change in scenery after so many years in Manchester.

The Ecuadorian joined the Red Devils from Wigan in 2009 and has been a loyal servant of the club ever since. With over a decade of memories at Old Trafford, he is now playing in his last season at the cub.

And his father Luis Valencia, who is also his agent, has claimed that clubs like Arsenal and West Ham are looking to acquire his services in England while there is also interest from Italy and China.

“He definitely will not continue in Manchester,” Valencia’s father was quoted as saying. “He wants a change in the air and the club is not going to renew him either. Like everything in life, everything comes to an end.”

He added: “Arsenal, West Ham, Inter Milan and one club from China are options, but in football everything is changing.”

He then added that his son wants to play for a team that provides him a contract of two years so that it gives him peace and solidarity. He also finished off by revealing that his son wants to play for a club that compete for titles.

“He wants to choose the best option, but above all he wants to sign a contract for two years. Not for the money, but for peace and hopefully, he told me, be hired by a team that fights for important things.”

