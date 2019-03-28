×
Manchester United could sign world-class defender for €80 million, Real Madrid target not for sale at any cost and more Premier League transfer news March 28, 2019

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.55K   //    28 Mar 2019, 20:16 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the biggest stories tonight surrounding the Premiership!

Gary Neville on who United should sign

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville believes that the Red Devils should reinforce their defense in the upcoming transfer window. He stated that while the current batch of defenders have done decently, the Red Devils need a strong presence at the back.

In his opinion, they need to sign a center-back and a full-back.

‘I think defensively is the main [area] to look at,’ Neville told Sky Sports. ‘There’s been so many changes in the defence.

‘I actually think the defence has done very well. It looks makeshift on paper but performs quite well. [Antonio] Valencia and [Ashley] Young have done brilliantly for a few years.

‘[Luke] Shaw has started to perform well. [Victor] Lindelof has had a good season, [Chris] Smalling is doing well.

‘But you need a dominant presence, that’s the key thing. You look at a [new] centre back and a full back and then there are other areas they may look at as well.’

The former Valencia boss then added that the Old Trafford outfit won’t find success even with Solskjaer at the helm if they don’t make the essential signings for it. He believes that the Red Devils need to spend big in the summer and is confident that they are set to do just that.

‘Solskjaer is not going to be a success unless the club get the right people around him and then get the right players in… that’s absolutely essential.

‘The amount of money Manchester United will need to spend is big. But the club haven’t fallen short in that over the last few years. I think they will spend the money.’

