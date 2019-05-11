×
Manchester United can sign world-class target for just €100 million, Real Madrid reject chance to sign former Barcelona star and more Premier League transfer news: May 10, 2019

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.77K   //    11 May 2019, 21:24 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Marco Silva on Andre Gomes and Kurt Zouma

Everton manager Marco Silva has spoken about the situation surrounding Kurt Zouma and Andre Gomes, both of whom are on loan at the Merseyside club.

According to Silva, the only thing he knows about the situation regarding Andre Gomes is what the player himself said to him. Silva stated that the relationship between the two is honest and that the Portuguese hasn’t made a decision regarding his future. 

"The only feedback I've had until now is from Andre and what he's said to me, because our relationship has been really honest since the first day.
"He hasn't decided anything about his future, his agent also. That's what I can say to you.”

Silva then went on to speak about Kurt Zouma, who is on loan from Chelsea, and added that it is now up to the club to show ambition and sign these players on a permanent basis because they have been very important for the Goodison Park outfit.

"We've already talked about not just him but Zouma also, and now it's up to us to show that ambition.
"I'll repeat what I've said over the last few months. Him and Zouma have been key players for us," Silva added.

He finally added that the duo could not have done the things they have without the support of the team-mates and the coaching staff.

"They haven't done anything alone, because all the other players have helped. They welcomed them and supported them, like we did as a technical staff.”

While Zouma has been linked with a move back to Chelsea, Andre Gomes is reportedly on the radar of Spurs.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Alexis Sanchez Paulo Dybala Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
