Lionel Messi wants Tottenham star at Barcelona, Bale-Pogba swap deal could happen if one major condition is fulfilled and more Premier League transfer news, May 24, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
593   //    24 May 2019, 20:15 IST

SD Eibar v FC Barcelona - La Liga
SD Eibar v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Pogba to Real Madrid

Former Tottenham star Mido has praised Mino Raiola for being aware of what he is doing and believes that Paul Pogba might be leaving the Old Trafford. The Egyptian had Raiola as his agent during his playing career, which is why he seems to be confident in his assessment.

The former striker thinks that Raiola will be looking for another club for the Frenchman since he is aware of the fact that the World Cup winner will be under pressure next season.

"Pogba’s agent is Mino Raiola – Mino was my agent for ten years and he knows what he’s doing, believe me,” the Egyptian said.
“He will be thinking now that maybe it’s the right time for Paul to go away. He knows he will be under pressure next season so, believe me, Mino will be looking for another club.”

As a result, the Egyptian doesn’t think that the former Juventus star will stay at the Old Trafford – even if he is given the armband.

“I don’t see Pogba staying at Manchester United, even if they offer him the captaincy.”

He then spoke about the possibility of the Galacticos signing the Frenchman, claiming that manager Zinedine Zidane is a huge fan of the player and knows how to deal with French players, who Mido thinks are a bit ‘moody’.

“Of course, Zidane loves Pogba. He loves him. Zizou knows how to deal with the French boys. He knows the mentality. French boys are different, a little moody, if you can say that.
“If you can make them happy they will be at their best.”
Tags:
Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Lionel Messi Paul Pogba EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
