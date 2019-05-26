×
Messi wants Barcelona to sign €150 million Real Madrid target, Madrid willing to swap Asensio for Manchester United target and more Premier League transfer news: May 26, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.24K   //    26 May 2019, 21:41 IST

Barcelona v Valencia - Spanish Copa del Rey Final
Barcelona v Valencia - Spanish Copa del Rey Final

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Glenn Hoddle on the types of players Spurs should sign

Former Spurs star Glenn Hoddle has given his opinion on the types of players that the Lilywhites could sign in the summer transfer window. The Londoners haven’t signed a player for two windows in a row now but it might change this summer.

According to the Englishman, the Londoners are going to sign players that are spirited because that is what the nucleus of the club is.

"It's all about the spirit. That's the nucleus of a Pochettino team. I think he wants players to put the team first and they do that," said the former Tottenham manager.

Hoddle then went on to add that he doesn’t think the Lilywhites are going to sign a big name. In fact, Spurs, he thinks, will sign players who will put the club before themselves and mould themselves from there.

"If he buys players in the summer I don't see him going out and buying the greatest individuals in the world. It will be people who play for the team first, play for the club first, moulding and be a team man and we'll go from there. That's how they gone through, that belief they have."

He then cited the example of how Spurs have overcome their tendency to slip away in the big games in the Champions League this season.

“They've shown character and that's been there when it's been needed. That underbelly, the so-called soft belly that Tottenham have been called in the past is not there. They had their backs to the walls many times during this European run and they've come up trumps every time.”
Contact Us