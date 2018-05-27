Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Premier League transfer news: Why Ronaldo wants to leave Madrid for ManUtd, €110 million spending spree for Liverpool and more – May 27, 2018

    Ronaldo revealed that his future with Madrid is uncertain - and he has TWO reasons as to why he wants to leave

    Umid Dey
    FEATURED WRITER
    Rumors 27 May 2018, 19:30 IST
    11.93K

    FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-REAL MADRID
    A forlorn figure

    Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day. This is the first transfer roundup after Real Madrid’s third successive Champions League triumph and we are in here for a ride.

    To summarise what you will be reading up ahead, there is a lot of commotion surrounding the mid-table clubs. In fact, the likes of Everton, West Ham, Bournemouth and Newcastle have totally adorned this roundup with their presence.

    And then there are the usual suspects. Manchester United, Manchester City, Livepool, Arsenal and the likes have also been intertwined in this report due to some big rumours that have been generated by them.

    So, without stalling any further, let’s begin!

    #5 The midtable madness

    There could be some more managerial changes in the Premier League as Everton may have a headache in terms of signing Marco Silva at the club. The Toffees recently sacked Sam Allardyce from the club and have targeted the former Watford manager to replace him.

    However, according to Gazetta Dello Sport, Udinese could provide competition to the Merseyside outfit with a late swoop for the in-demand manager, who is currently without a job after being sacked by Watford.

    Over at West Ham, Manuel Pellegrini is set to steward a new era at the London outfit. In this age and time, however, every manager needs funds to succeed – and the Chilean is no different.

    According to this report from football.london, Pellegrini might be given £50 million to £75 million, which could be even more with sales of players. The report names four players that West Ham could sell in the form of Sam Bryam, Jordan Hugill, Edimilson Fernandes and Andy Carroll.

    They have also been touted with a firm interest for Ryan Fredericks.

    Over at Bournemouth, according to a report from The Sun on Sunday (27 May, 2018, page 65), Leeds could sell Tom Pearce to Bournemouth for the right price. The latter are set to test the resolve of Leeds with a £2 million bid for the talented left-back, who has been great for his very consistent for his club in the chances that he was given. 

     

