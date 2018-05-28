Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make move for £200 million star and more - May 28, 2018

Manchester United are definitely winning the league next season with these signings!

FC Dynamo Kyiv v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League
A busy summer incoming

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day. World Cup fever might be just around the corner – ready to hit us soon – but the transfer mill never stops rotating. Never. 

After a grueling season, it is time for the teams to evaluate their failures and make amends. As is the trend right now, they will mainly focus on big-money signings to patch up any faulty zones.

Summarising the content ahead of us, we have news about West Ham, a lot of Manchester – by a lot, I mean A LOT – and some bits and pieces about Liverpool.

So, without beating around the bush any further, let’s begin!

#5 West Ham and Milinkovic-Savic

Amidst the Manchester madness, we may have forgotten the number of times West Ham United have featured in these roundups. While they might not have been as active here as the Manchester clubs, they have held their own against the high and mighty.

Today, ITK ExWHUemployee states that West Ham have made their first signing under Manuel Pellegrini in the form of Mario Husillos, who is expected to be the new director of football for the Hammers.

Meanwhile, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a player that finds himself regularly in the transfer news. After having an astute season with Lazio, interest in him has flared up as clubs like Real Madrid, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have been linked.

Among them, however, the Red Devils lead the chase as the Old Trafford outfit have made their first bid for the player. According to Radio Sei, Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United have made a €120 million bid for the highly-rated midfielder.

They also add that Lazio will not be selling him for such a price as they will only negotiate if the offer is at least €150 million with bonuses. Milinkovic-Savic played 48 matches for Lazio this season and scored 14 goals and provided 6 assists as well.

