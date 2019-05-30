Liverpool in contact with €80 million Manchester United target, Real Madrid target willing to take pay-cut to join the Galacticos and more Premier League transfer news: May 30, 2019

Sheringham on who Manchester United should sign

Former Manchester United forward Teddy Sheringham has advised the Red Devils to sign a center-back in the mould of Vincent Kompany or former Arsenal star Tony Adams.

The Old Trafford outfit have been wanting to sign a defender for a while now and this might be the summer they finally get one. And according to Sheringham, Harry Maguire is the one for the Theatre of Dreams.

“Central defence is a big area where they need to find a Vincent Kompany or Tony Adams-type player,” former United striker Sheringham told The Mirror.

“I think Harry Maguire is the one for me. He’s got great leadership qualities, and has a real calming influence.

The former Spurs star claimed that Maguire is similar to former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand in terms of ball-playing ability and defending. He also believes that the defender will be targeted by a lot of top clubs in the summer and that United should be one of them because of the fact that the Leicester star has a ‘British mentality’ – which, he thinks, is one of the biggest pillars to have a good British team.

“He’s very similar to Rio Ferdinand, in that he’s cool on the ball and defends very well. That would be a fine start from my point of view.

“Top players like Harry are going to have the choice of some big, big clubs around Europe this summer.”

“I really believe they should go back to the British mentality. The core of any good, British team, comes from British players, as I see it,” Sheringham added.

