Premier League transfer news: Messi doesn't want Premier League forward as Suarez replacement, Arsenal looking to sign duo worth £65 million and more - December 11, 2018

Messi not keen on Barca target

#5 Ndombele on moving

Tanguy Ndombele was a subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. However, the Londoners couldn’t grab him and now, most of Europe’s top clubs are eying a move for him.

Meanwhile, the young midfielder has revealed that he could have left Lyon in the summer but the club were adamant about keeping him. He, however, stated that he could turned out well at another club as well.

“I could have gone [in the summer], maybe things would have worked out well,” he said.

He then added that not only were the club firm in their stance, he also didn’t have the feeling to leave and believes that it was a good decision on his behalf as he is playing a lot of football and has earned a call-up from the national team.

“The club was firm, they didn’t want me to leave. I didn’t feel like leaving, and I think that today you can see that it was the best decision for me.

“Things are going well, I am playing a lot of games, and I am in the French national team. So, I think for the moment it was the best decision.”

Finally, he stated that he doesn’t dream about playing for a specific big club. He, instead, prefers to live it rather than dream of it. Ndombele did, however, add that he always keeps the door open for any top club.

“I don’t imagine how my career will go, I live it instead.

“When I was young I didn’t dream of being in this or that club, whether it is Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, I have never dreamed of being in a specific club like that.

“Of course they are big clubs, I don’t close the door to anyone.”

