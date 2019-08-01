×
Premier League transfer news: Nakamba becomes 12th signing of season for Villa

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
01 Aug 2019, 20:55 IST

Marvelous Nakamba.
Marvelous Nakamba.

What's the story

Aston Villa have completed the signing of 24-year-old Marvelous Nakamba from Belgian outfit, Club Brugge.

In case you didn't know

Marvelous Nakamba started his footballing career in his homeland Zimbabwe with Bantu Rovers before leaving his country in 2012 at the age of 18 to have trials at French club AS Nancy.

The midfielder spent two seasons with the reserve squad before making his first-team debut for the French side in 2014. The Zimbabwean international then moved to Eredivisie after a successful trial with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

Three years with Vitesse was followed by a move to Belgian side Club Brugge. The defensive midfielder spent two seasons making 67 appearances across all competitions before making his move to the Premier League.

Marvelous Nakamba is the second player to join Aston Villa from Club Brugge after having signed Wesley Moraes earlier in the summer.

The heart of the matter

The 25-year-old left-footed midfielder Nakamba joined premier league newcomers Villa after a successful spell in Belgium. He put pen to a 5-year contract.

In his first official interview as an Aston Villa player the defensive midfielder said:

"For me to be here, it feels fantastic.I'm looking forward to playing against some of the best players in the Premier League, one of the best leagues in the world. It's a dream for me to be competing among the best players in the world."

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith was excited by his new signing:

Marvelous fits the criteria of the type of player we were looking for. He’s very mobile, he’s very good in possession and he will fit in with our style of play."

Nakamba will join Aston Villa as the 12th new summer signing of the season.



What's next

Aston Villa will face RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on the 3rd of August in their final pre-season match before starting their Premier League campaign against Tottenham Hotspur.

