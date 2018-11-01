Premier League transfer news: Liverpool asked to pay €100 million to sign youngster and more - November 1, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! It could be argued that today has been relatively a quieter day in the transfer market rumour mill with regards to the Premier League.

But there are some big stories and here are some of them…

#5 Jamaal Lascelles

Newcastle United captain and defender Jamaal Lascelles has signed a new deal with the Magpies that will keep him in the until 2024. After months of being linked with a move outside the club, the defender has finally quashed all of it by putting pen on paper.

After signing the deal, he admitted that he is incredibly happy for being tied with the club in long term. He also added that his goal is to give the fans happiness through the way they play.

“I'm over the moon - it's great news to be tied down to Newcastle for a long time. It's pretty much all I ever wanted: playing in the Premier League in front of amazing fans,” he said.

"I think now as players, we just need to give the fans what they deserve. We need to put in the performances and make it even more special. Since I've been here, everything's been really positive and now I need to get my head down and get this team higher up the league."

Lascelles was linked with quite a few clubs but a move never happened and the player himself now claims that there was nothing serious regarding the stories while also adding that he can now work at peace with current employers.

“All that speculation, I don’t think anything was serious. Now I can focus on Newcastle completely with no other distractions. I need to get my head down and start getting this team higher up the league,” he said.

