Premier League transfer news: Barcelona eying 21-year-old Premier League superstar and more - November 11, 2018

#5 Duncan Castles on Manchester City

According to journalist Duncan Castles, Manchester City might have problems surrounding Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling, who has only recently signed a new deal with the Etihad outfit.

It was also reported that the German was left out of the training session by manager Pep Guardiola as he wasn’t happy with the way he was performing in the routine.

“They realise that they have potential problems with Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane,” he said.

“He was left out of the team earlier in the season by Guardiola because he wasn't happy with the way he was training.”

He also believes that there are some issues with the contract of Sane and that the German would be open to a move away from the club should he get an enticing offer from another team or use that as a means to get a better contract with the Etihad outfit.

“There is a potential contract issue there and a suggestion that Sane would be prepared to move elsewhere if he got a good offer, or use a good offer from elsewhere to leverage his contract situation at Manchester City in exactly the same way that Raheem Sterling has been doing over the last couple of months.”

Finally, Castles revealed that Guardiola is looking for players who can play in the attack and singled out the name of Lille’s in-form superstar, Nicolas Pepe.

“They are looking for players who can play in that key position, the second line of attack, either as a winger of playing slightly more inside, who can score goals, who can create goals.

“And one of the top talents in Europe at present is Nicolas Pepe at Lille.”

