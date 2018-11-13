×
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona to offer superstar to Tottenham for their star player and more - November 13, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
1.50K   //    13 Nov 2018, 20:06 IST

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! We have got some big updates today and they are presented to you here...

#5 Christensen won’t leave

Andreas Christensen has once again spoken about his dissatisfaction over not being able to play regularly for the Blues. The Danish defender stated that he played a lot of games last season, which is in stark contrast to what has gone down so far this season.

He then added that it was “difficult” when something like this happens and opined that no player in the world would like it if he doesn’t play regularly while stating that the only thing he can do now is to train well and make the best of an opportunity should it arise.

‘There’s a difference from last season,’ said Christensen. ‘I played a lot of games but this season hasn’t been like that. It’s always difficult for a player but we’ll see what happens.

‘If you asked every player that’s not playing if they’re happy they’ll say “no”. Everyone wants to play but you know I can’t do anything but train and do my best when I get the opportunity.

Christensen also admitted that he has to do well on the pitch for Sarri to have faith in him and also confirmed that while not being able to play on a consistent basis isn’t great, he doesn’t “think” that he will leave in January.

‘I have to perform well to show him [Sarri] that he can count on me. You don’t want to sit around and wait for it you want to play straight away – that’s why we play football.

‘Not playing is not fun but it’s a different situation to last season. I don’t think so [leaving in January].’                                                                                                                 

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
