Premier League transfer news: Liverpool prepare €100 million bid to sign the 21-year-old star and more - November 14, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! As the headline suggests, Liverpool have the blockbuster story stamped on them. However, the other clubs have also been busy in the mill.

#5 Reiss Nelson speaks about potential Arsenal return

Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson has spoken of a potential return to the Gunners somewhere down the line. The whizkid is currently on loan at Hoffenheim where he has impressed so far this season.

Earlier, Arsenal coach Unai Emery played down a quick return for the youngster as he claimed to be happy with his progress at Hoffenheim.

“At the moment we don’t speak about that,” said Emery. “With Reiss, we are very happy with him at the moment.

“We follow him every match. We are thinking how he can help us in the future.”

However, according to the player himself, he can’t wait to go back to London as it has been his club even before he reached his teenage years.

"Arsenal are my boyhood club," he said. "I've been with them since I was eight, so that's 10 years.”

He then recalled of the time he wasn’t feeling confident with the Londoners but is now much stronger and believes that some more months with the German outfit would make him ever better and more prepared to do well with the Gunners once he goes back.

"I just want to go back there stronger because at the time I was at Arsenal I was 16, 17 and I didn't feel confident.

“I didn't think I was a man, but now I'm feeling stronger and I think a couple more months or even a year in Hoffenheim will make me strong and give me the belief and confidence to go back to Arsenal and do very good there.

Finally, he spoke of his aspirations with Arsenal and England.

"I want to be an Arsenal legend. And, for England, it's the best.”

