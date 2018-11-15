Premier League transfer news: Barcelona put €100 million tag on youngster while eying Premier League forward as Suarez successor and more – November 15, 2018

Suarez successor wanted

Hello and welcome the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! The transfer rumour express is here and it is your time now to jump onto this crazy train and have a look at what is happening here.

So, without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Selling Ramsey is the right decision

With Aaron Ramsey’s contract set to expire by the end of the season, Arsenal don’t seem to be interested in giving him an extension. While this might have baffled many, according to former Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson, the Gunners are making the right decision.

According to him, the North London outfit are right because the Welshman isn’t really a hard-working midfielder. The former Gunner believes that for a midfielder, both defensive and attacking aspect of the game should be balanced out.

With Ramsey, however, the attacking side is well nourished but he looks very lethargic while having to run back and defend.

“I would say Arsenal have made the right decision because the two players that show the good and the bad of Arsenal are Ramsey and Ozil,” Robson said.

“Ramsey seems to run forward much quicker than when he’s having to run back.

“He seems to be good at sprinting into the opposition’s box and you think: ‘That was great pace!’ But when he’s got to run back the other way, he rolls his head and looks as though he can’t run.”

Robson then added that there is no such thing differentiating an attacking midfielder and a defensive midfielder as a midfielder should be adept at handling both sides of the coin when the time comes.

“I don’t believe this thing that you’re an attacking midfield player or you’re a defensive midfield player. You have to do both sides of the game,” he said.

1 / 5 NEXT