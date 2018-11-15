×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Premier League transfer news: Barcelona put €100 million tag on youngster while eying Premier League forward as Suarez successor and more – November 15, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
2.40K   //    15 Nov 2018, 21:31 IST

Suarez successor wanted
Suarez successor wanted

Hello and welcome the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! The transfer rumour express is here and it is your time now to jump onto this crazy train and have a look at what is happening here.

So, without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Selling Ramsey is the right decision

With Aaron Ramsey’s contract set to expire by the end of the season, Arsenal don’t seem to be interested in giving him an extension. While this might have baffled many, according to former Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson, the Gunners are making the right decision.

According to him, the North London outfit are right because the Welshman isn’t really a hard-working midfielder. The former Gunner believes that for a midfielder, both defensive and attacking aspect of the game should be balanced out.

With Ramsey, however, the attacking side is well nourished but he looks very lethargic while having to run back and defend.

“I would say Arsenal have made the right decision because the two players that show the good and the bad of Arsenal are Ramsey and Ozil,” Robson said.

“Ramsey seems to run forward much quicker than when he’s having to run back.

“He seems to be good at sprinting into the opposition’s box and you think: ‘That was great pace!’ But when he’s got to run back the other way, he rolls his head and looks as though he can’t run.”

Robson then added that there is no such thing differentiating an attacking midfielder and a defensive midfielder as a midfielder should be adept at handling both sides of the coin when the time comes.

“I don’t believe this thing that you’re an attacking midfield player or you’re a defensive midfield player. You have to do both sides of the game,” he said.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Football Luis Suarez Ousmane Dembele EPL Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona target Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool asked to pay €100...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona eying 21-year-old...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona put €70 million...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool open to signing...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona to offer €147...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool prepare €100...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool willing to sell...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid look to sign 5...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona to make €150...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us