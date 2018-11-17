×
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid to sell Sergio Ramos as Premier League club offer €100 million for him and more - November 17, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
363   //    17 Nov 2018, 21:09 IST

Out of Madrid?
Out of Madrid?

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! Here are the biggest stories from the Premier League rumour mill!

#5 Sarri should sign strikers but keep faith in Morata

It is quite funny that the sentence above might sound contradicting to many but the fact of the matter is that it is not really as mutually exclusive as it might appear.

Chelsea can have more strikers and Sarri can still keep faith in Alvaro Morata – at least that is what Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink seems to believe. The former Chelsea star is of the opinion that the Blues need more strikers if they are serious about mounting a title challenge in the league.

“I think every club that is going to challenge for the Premier League needs three strikers,” he said.

He then went on to make a prediction about Alvaro Morata, stating that the Spaniard will net more goals as his confidence increases with time

“Morata will score goals,’ Hasselbaink added. “He is a confidence person. He is so good at getting behind the defence and he needs to keep on doing that.”

The former Juventus is not the type of forward who bullies defenders physically. Rather, he likes to go in behind them and Hasselbaink added that the former Real Madrid forward should keep doing what he is best at instead of trying to execute something that is not a part of his game.

“Everybody says ‘he needs to do this and needs to do that’ but he shouldn’t concentrate on becoming something he is not. He should embrace what he has got.

“He’s not somebody who likes the contact of the centre-halves, but he shouldn’t have to play like that. If he keeps on playing to his strengths I believe he will score a lot of goals.”

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Sergio Ramos EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
