Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid receive €90 million offer from Premier League club for James Rodriguez, who is also open to move and more – November 18, 2018

James is wanted by a Premier League club

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! As the title suggests, this is another crazy day in the rumour mill of the Premier League. So, without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Pulisic should join Liverpool

Christian Pulisic has been linked to the Premier League for a while now and according to former Arsenal forward Paul Mariner, the American international should choose Liverpool over Chelsea.

The Blues are also among the clubs interested in him but Mariner is of the opinion that Chelsea’s tendency to loan out their best talents means that Pulisic could also fall in the same category and face the same fate.

Mariner also believes that the youngster’s form isn’t good enough to make him a starter at Chelsea.

"He’s just going to go into a hopper of decent footballers who eventually go out on loan [if he signs for Chelsea]," Mariner said.

"Is he going to get in the team on this present form? No, he’s not.”

He then added that since Pulisic is a player who is still developing, the perfect place for him to go would be Liverpool.

Mariner’s reasoning is that Jurgen Klopp, being a former Borussia Dortmund manager, knows the Bundesliga very well and also has the ability to transform young talents into superstars, which is why a Liverpool move would be ideal for the American.

"He’s still developing as a young player. If you were to ask me for a club he should go to - Liverpool.

"Klopp understands the Bundesliga, he understands what it takes to mould a player. He knows him very, very well.

"If Pulisic were to go to Liverpool, the nurturing and the way that Klopp puts his arm around players, I think it would be a fabulous move for him."

#4 Welbeck contract and De Jong claim

Welbeck got injured against Sporting

Danny Welbeck might be injured and out for a while but that hasn’t stopped Arsenal from wanting to offer him a new contract. According to David Ornstein, the Gunners value him a lot and are willing to offer him a new contract with accordance to their wage budget.

“I think there have been some initial discussions about now offering Welbeck a contract, if the numbers are right for the club, bearing in mind he could be out for a while,” Ornstein said. “I don’t think it’s a sentimental thing, but they value him very highly at Arsenal.”

Meanwhile, reports had linked Frenkie De Jong to Manchester City as Pep Guardiola is looking to sign the Dutchman as a means to strengthen his midfield. De Jong’s agent, however, has played down those claims, stating that Ajax director Marc Overmars is the only who can give a proper answer.

“I can neither confirm nor deny it,” Ali Dursan said as quoted as saying. “You should ask [Ajax director of football] Marc Overmars, I send all the clubs who contact me to him.”

#3 Newcastle and Juventus

To leave Arsenal

Yes, that is a very awkward pairing but awkwardness is the trend for today. Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron, who is also being eyed by Arsenal and Tottenham.

And now, Paraguayan journalist Roberto Rojas is of the opinion that the player could actually be signed by the Magpies in the winter. His reasoning is that the player would be a starter at the St. James Park.

Meanwhile, Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has one foot outside the Emirates at this point in time. He might be playing in the Arsenal jersey but one must wonder as to how he is coping with the burden of having to make a decision on his next destination.

The Sun seem to believe that Juventus have now joined the race to sign him and are offering him £10.4 million-per-year in wages.

#2 Manchester madness

Kante wanted by United

These days, Manchester madness might not be the number one segment in this space but they are always here and there, making their presence felt.

Today, Don Balon state that Jose Mourinho is going to go to war with Pep Guardiola to sign a former Barcelona academy star: Dani Olmo. Olmo currently plies his trade in Croatia for Dinamo Zagreb and is also on the radar of both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also being linked with a stunning move for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante. This is not the first time that the Red Devils have been interested in a Chelsea midfielder as Nemanja Matic was signed from Chelsea by Mourinho last year.

According to Caught Offside, initial contacts have been made between the Red Devils and the French World Cup winner. It is, however, not known yet whether Kante would want to move to United.

#1 Story of the day and Liverpool

James in demand

The biggest story of the day doesn’t concern Liverpool. What surrounds the Reds is a potential move that would see recently-signed midfielder Fabinho leave the Merseyside just six months after arriving at the Anfield.

According to the Mirror, Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Christian Pulisic and wants to sign him for Liverpool. However, should the American come to the Anfield, Fabinho will have to be sold to raise the funds to sign him.

Meanwhile, Don Balon have made a claim about the future of James Rodriguez. The Colombian’s next destination is in the limelight as there are reports of him not wanting to extend his stay with the Bavarians.

The report claims that Arsenal have made a whopping €90 million offer to take the former Monaco star to the Premier League. James is also open to the idea because he thinks that Arsenal play a good brand of football.