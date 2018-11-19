Premier League transfer news: Messi to persuade world-class midfielder to not join Manchester United and sign for Barcelona instead and more – November 19, 2018

#5 Samir Nasri and Krzysztof Piatek

West Ham are reportedly close to signing Samir Nasri on a free transfer. The Frenchman is currently serving a ban due to doping convictions but it gets lifted at the end of December.

With that in mind, he could be representing West Ham in 2019 and former superstar Carlton Cole believes that the Hammers are making a good decision to sign him because he is a great player.

“I think the manager has a good relationship with him,” Carlton Cole said. “We know his class, he’s a classy player.”

Cole believes that he would add something new to the team and his experience will also be valuable for Manuel Pellegrini.

“He will bring something different to the squad and he has that experience too.

“It will be a great addition to the squad but it depends what the manager wants and what the owners want.”

Meanwhile, Krzysztof Piatek has spoken about his ambitions for the future. The Genoa star has been linked with Chelsea in the Premier League and has fueled speculations with what he said.

Piatek claimed that his dream is to play for a bigger club and compete in the Champions League. He also stated that Genoa are usually a club used as a stepping stone by players who aspire big things in the world of football.

“The dream of those who come to Genoa is that they use it as a stepping stone towards a big club. If I continue this way, I could sign for a big club. My objective is to play in the Champions League,” Piatek said.

