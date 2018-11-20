Premier League transfer news: Ramos wants Madrid to sign Premier League forward worth €226 million instead of Neymar and more – November 20, 2018

#5 Marlon Harewood and Mark Douglas speak

West Ham United are perhaps the most ‘active’ lower-mid-table club in the transfer rumour mill. The Hammers have been linked with quite a few players and now, their former player Marlon Harewood has given his opinion on which type of players the Londoners should target.

According to him, the Hammers should look to bring in another striker as a means to provide depth in the department while also keeping the existing strikers on their toes by the competition.

“I think they’ve bought really well but it’s keeping them because they are top class players as we’re seeing,” he said. “Arnautovic needs some help, another striker.

“Andy Carroll’s back fit so that will be a massive plus for the lads. So I would have said a striker, in that sense, just to put pressure on all the strikers to try and do well.”

Speaking about strikers, one of the hottest one in Europe currently is Krzysztof Piatek of Genoa. A plethora of European clubs are after him and even Newcastle are sniffing out for him.

According to journalist Mark Douglas, the Magpies have scouted Piatek over 12 times so far this season and believes that the lure of playing under a proven manager like Rafa Benitez could make a deal happen

