Premier League transfer news: Ramos wants Madrid to sign Premier League forward worth €226 million instead of Neymar and more – November 20, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
947   //    20 Nov 2018, 20:41 IST

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours for the day! The buzz surrounding the transfer window always gets to the fans in the football fraternity. There is always a constant ‘who are we going to sign this window’ thought in the minds of the fans.

While a definitive answer can only be provided once the deals officially happen, the transfer roundup gives one an indication of what to expect in the market. So, without further ado, here are the top Premier League stories for the day!

#5 Marlon Harewood and Mark Douglas speak

West Ham United are perhaps the most ‘active’ lower-mid-table club in the transfer rumour mill. The Hammers have been linked with quite a few players and now, their former player Marlon Harewood has given his opinion on which type of players the Londoners should target.

According to him, the Hammers should look to bring in another striker as a means to provide depth in the department while also keeping the existing strikers on their toes by the competition.

“I think they’ve bought really well but it’s keeping them because they are top class players as we’re seeing,” he said. “Arnautovic needs some help, another striker.

“Andy Carroll’s back fit so that will be a massive plus for the lads. So I would have said a striker, in that sense, just to put pressure on all the strikers to try and do well.”

Speaking about strikers, one of the hottest one in Europe currently is Krzysztof Piatek of Genoa. A plethora of European clubs are after him and even Newcastle are sniffing out for him.

According to journalist Mark Douglas, the Magpies have scouted Piatek over 12 times so far this season and believes that the lure of playing under a proven manager like Rafa Benitez could make a deal happen

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
