Premier League transfer news: Ramsey advised against moving to Tottenham, Barcelona recommended PL forward and more - November 25, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
92   //    25 Nov 2018, 20:31 IST

Barca could be stronger with him
Barca could be stronger with him

Hello and welcome to the Premier League latest transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories in the Premier League transfer market!

#5 Duncan Castles on Ajax duo

Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs De Ligt are perhaps the most coveted youngsters in the world right now. The pair have gotten the ground running for Ajax and have, as a result, caught the eye of some top European teams.

For De Jong, Manchester City seem like a potential suitor. According to Duncan Castles, the Etihad outfit want to bring in the Dutchman as a potential replacement for Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho. He also claims that Ajax are aware of City’s interest.

“We’ve seen De Jong linked strongly with Manchester City as one of the midfielders they want to bring in in that long-standing search for a backup/replacement for Fernandinho and that’s correct,” he said.

“Manchester City are strongly interested in the player and Ajax are well aware of that.”

Castles then spoke about the best young centre-back in the world Matthijs De Ligt. The journalist believes that a lot of English clubs want him but Barcelona seem to be ahead in the race to sign him. Castles also stated that the player prefers a move to Spain over England.

“De Ligt has been linked with most of the top English clubs, but I’m told is closer to Barcelona than any of them.

“And interestingly my briefing from a contact at Ajax was that both players would prefer to move to Spain than to England.”

Finally, Castles concluded by adding that City’s success at being able to sign De Jong depends on whether they can pay more in transfer fees than Real or Barca.

“Whether City manage to get De Jong may well be about them being able to surpass the transfer fee on offer from, for example, Real Madrid or Barcelona who are also in the market for a midfielder of his type, rather than having that player’s preference being to come and play for them.”


Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
