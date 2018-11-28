×
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool set to make offer for Real Madrid star, United want Liverpool and Chelsea target, and more – November 28, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
921   //    28 Nov 2018, 21:15 IST

Liverpool would be stronger with him
Liverpool would be stronger with him

Hello and welcome to the Premier League's latest transfer news and rumours! Here are the stories of the day!

#5 Mourinho’s hopes on De Gea

David De Gea’s contractual situation is currently a point of discussion among many fans and pundits alike. Will he or will he not sign a new deal with the Red Devils?

Jose Mourinho, however, hopes that he does. The Portuguese tactician hailed the Spaniard as the best in the world at what he does and that it is imperative for United to tie him down if they aspire to challenge for trophies.

“He is the best goalkeeper in the world and, if our ambitions are to be a big club, to be a winning club, you need the best goalkeeper in the world – and you need also some other players the best in the world,” he said.

The former Real Madrid manager then added that he wants the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper to extend his stay at Old Trafford but is aware that the player’s agent will do anything to make the shotstopper happy.

“In this case, we have the best goalkeeper in the world and I know that he wants to stay.

“I know that his agent is happy to do what the player wants and I also know that the board wants him to stay and they’re working on that, so hopefully sooner or later they arrive into good conclusions.”

Meanwhile, former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward Michael Owen has opined that the doors to Madrid have closed for De Gea with the arrival of Thibaut Courtois, which has, in turn, reduced his options beyond Old Trafford.

“Can you justify paying top dollar for De Gea when you’ve got him? Possibly not,” Michael Owen said.

“That limits the options because let’s get it right, where can he go? Where’s bigger than Manchester United?

“You’re probably, in his case, looking at Barcelona and Real Madrid and that’s about it I think.”

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
