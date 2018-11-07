Premier League transfer news: Liverpool and Arsenal want Bayern star, manager rejects Madrid offer and more - November 7, 2018

Emery and Klopp go head to head

#5 Lozano speaks about Premier League interest

After a great World Cup with Mexico, PSV’s Hirving Lozano was on the radar of a lot of big clubs; mainly Barcelona and Manchester United. In the end, he stayed with PSV but that hasn’t stopped the rumours.

In fact, if anything, his great start to the season has just added further fuel to the fire and it seems as though his move to a big club might just be on the horizon. The English press are once again talking about him and it seems to be pleasing the talented forward as he has expressed his gratitude for it.

“It’s nice English papers talk nicely about me,” he said. “It’s special. Personally, I say thanks for the nice words."

He then added that he always looks to improve himself and that is what he will keep doing before going on to praise his current manager Mark van Bommel while also adding that there is always scope to learn from every manager.

“I always try to improve and give something extra. I will keep on improving.

“I learn a lot from every manager. Every manager passes on something new. Mark van Bommel had a great career and you must learn from every manager.”

Finally, which is definitely the best part about this, he spoke about his boyhood favourite clubs and named the exact two clubs that he supported as a child.

“I liked Manchester United a lot. In Spain my favourite team is Barcelona.”

