Premier League transfer news: Liverpool willing to sell star player should Real Madrid or Barcelona pay €160 million and more – October 16, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
399   //    16 Oct 2018, 21:14 IST

Liverpool open to selling
Liverpool open to selling

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! As October is now in its midpoint, the transfer roundup is just getting more and more intense. It is only natural, isn’t it? After all, the closer we get to the sun, the hotter we shall feel.

So, without further ado, let us begin!

#5 Hazard reveals Chelsea's stance on him this summer

With Jose Mourinho’s job far from being secure at Manchester United, there’s some whisper in the air about the possibility of the former Real Madrid manager joining Bayern Munich, who are apparently considering the option to sack Niko Kovac.

Gabriel Marcotti, however, doesn’t think that the Portuguese would be the manager of the Bavarians any time in the near future – especially if his time with the Red Devils badly.

He also added that should it be the case, he will have to take an “intermediate” job before he could take over a big club.

“I don’t think Mourinho’s going to become the Bayern manager in the near future,” he said.

“I think if his time at United ends badly, and right now it’s more likely that it will rather than it won’t, I think he’s going to have to take an intermediate job before he comes back and takes a really big job.

“I think he’s burned too many bridges.”

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard has revealed that Chelsea were adamant about not selling him in the last summer transfer window. Madrid were heavily linked with the player but the deal never happened and Hazard admits that he is happy at the Stamford Bridge right now and has no regrets.

“Chelsea were clear with me. I couldn’t leave the club,” Hazard said. “I accepted it. Anyway… leaving or staying, I was going to be happy. I do not regret this decision at all.”

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
