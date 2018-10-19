×
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona to offer €147 million wizard to Liverpool for superstar worth €82 million and more – October 19, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.09K   //    19 Oct 2018, 21:02 IST

Barca want Liverpool star
Barca want Liverpool star

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! It is that time of the day where you relax with a cup of tea or coffee and read the best parts of the transfer window rumours regarding the Premier League.

And so without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Marco Silva hints at signings

Everton, despite some hiccups, should be just about content with how they have fared so far this season. With 12 points from 8 games, they are just four points away from the top six spots and will use the January transfer window to improve their team.

And Marco Silva has pointed towards just that as the Everton manager has hinted towards new signing in the winter. Everton have been linked with a few players so far and Marco Silva has stated that completing the squad is the most important aspect right now.

“Of course you are always aware, you are always analysing. Of course, I won’t tell you, but if you asked me what is my idea for the next three months or the next 10 months, I know more or less. But now is not the time to talk about that situation,” he said.

“The most important thing for us is to close our squad, produce strong work behind the scenes and improve what we have with our players.”

Finally, he somewhat confirmed that the Toffees will jump at the opportunity to improve the squad by signing the targets that they have in mind.

“In the next market, if we have the chance or the possibility to improve again, we are open to that and we will be clear again in our targets because that is my way to work.”

Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
