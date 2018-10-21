Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid to make €70 million bid for Liverpool star wanted by Barcelona, and more - October 21, 2018

Madrid enter the race now

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! As we can see already, the Premier League clubs are aware of what they lack and are already taking steps to fix their cracks in the January transfer window.

And so, without further ado, we shall dive straight into the rumours of the day!

#5 Chelsea starlet wants loan move

One of the drawbacks of being a top club is that there is no room for error or experimentation; especially when it comes to giving a talented youngster enough chances to help his growth.

As a result, they have to let go of the player and eventually lose them on a permanent basis. Chelsea are one of those clubs that have lost some of their best talents because of this.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah could have been donning the blue had it not been for the obligation of the Londoners to compete for every possible title.

The Blues have some really talented players in their ranks and one among them is Billy Gilmour, who has claimed that he wants to leave the club on loan as a means to play more.

Citing the examples of other Chelsea-owned youngsters, he stated that playing on loan benefits a player in his development.

“You see all the boys going out on loan at Chelsea and how much it’s benefiting them,” he said.

“Jake Clarke-Salter and Fikayo Tomori are out just now at Vitesse Arnhem in Holland and at Derby County.

“Tammy Abraham is at Aston Villa and Mason Mount is another at Derby and he has just been called into the full England squad.

“I played Under-18s last year to settle in. Now I’ve moved up to Under-23 and will try to kick on. I’ll take it bit by bit.”

