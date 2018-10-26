Premier League transfer news: Liverpool open to signing €147 million star to replace Barcelona-bound forward and more – October 26, 2018

Crazy day at the rumor office!

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! This is another great day in the rumour mill as the stories are just piling on relentlessly. If we were to take each and every story and put it up here, then there is a good chance that our servers might crash!

As a result, here are the best stories of the day…

#5 Allardyce wants Poch to consider Madrid

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has stated that Mauricio Pochettino should consider joining Real Madrid should the offer come by. The Galacticos are in a spot of bother with Lopetegui at the helm and there are rumours floating around that the former Spain boss could be sacked from his post.

Pochettino was heavily linked to the job in the summer but stayed with the Lilywhites in the end. However, according to Allardyce, Pochettino should think about the opportunity to join Madrid since managers don’t really have much room for errors as a few losses on the trot could be fatal for them.

“We all live on the edge as managers now because we’re only five or six games from the sack, even Mauricio,” he said.

“We saw it with Juande Ramos years ago when he won a trophy and then Spurs took two points from their first six or seven games the next season and boom, he was gone, and Harry Redknapp was in.

“It’s going to be the same for Mauricio, if he loses football matches then people will turn on him very quickly.

“So when you’ve got an opportunity to manage Real Madrid, if he really wants to do it… but does he really want it?”

He then added that the train of joining the Galacticos doesn’t come very often and that every ambitious manager should look after himself.

“[The] Real Madrid [job] doesn’t come around very often and I think if you’re an ambitious manager you have to look after yourself and your family and say, this is what I want, can I get it?”

1 / 5 NEXT