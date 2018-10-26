×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Premier League transfer news: Liverpool open to signing €147 million star to replace Barcelona-bound forward and more – October 26, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
4.00K   //    26 Oct 2018, 22:30 IST

Crazy day at the rumor office!
Crazy day at the rumor office!

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! This is another great day in the rumour mill as the stories are just piling on relentlessly. If we were to take each and every story and put it up here, then there is a good chance that our servers might crash!

As a result, here are the best stories of the day…

#5 Allardyce wants Poch to consider Madrid

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has stated that Mauricio Pochettino should consider joining Real Madrid should the offer come by. The Galacticos are in a spot of bother with Lopetegui at the helm and there are rumours floating around that the former Spain boss could be sacked from his post.

Pochettino was heavily linked to the job in the summer but stayed with the Lilywhites in the end. However, according to Allardyce, Pochettino should think about the opportunity to join Madrid since managers don’t really have much room for errors as a few losses on the trot could be fatal for them.

“We all live on the edge as managers now because we’re only five or six games from the sack, even Mauricio,” he said.

“We saw it with Juande Ramos years ago when he won a trophy and then Spurs took two points from their first six or seven games the next season and boom, he was gone, and Harry Redknapp was in.

“It’s going to be the same for Mauricio, if he loses football matches then people will turn on him very quickly.

“So when you’ve got an opportunity to manage Real Madrid, if he really wants to do it… but does he really want it?”

He then added that the train of joining the Galacticos doesn’t come very often and that every ambitious manager should look after himself.

“[The] Real Madrid [job] doesn’t come around very often and I think if you’re an ambitious manager you have to look after yourself and your family and say, this is what I want, can I get it?”


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Football Mohamed Salah Ousmane Dembele Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona to offer €147...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool willing to sell...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona to make €150...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona put €70 million...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid to make €70...
RELATED STORY
Premier League giants ready to offer €100 million to...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona target Liverpool...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Why Ronaldo wants to leave...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 best transfers so far in this transfer window
RELATED STORY
5 big disappointments in Europe's top 5 leagues so far...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
Tomorrow BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
Tomorrow WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us