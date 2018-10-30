Premier League transfer news: Liverpool might have to sell €151 million superstar to sign target worth €147 million and more – October 30, 2018

Liverpool may have to sacrifice

Hello and welcome to the Premier League roundup for the day! November is upon us and we are just a little over two months away from the January transfer window. And if the stories are anything to go by, then we are in for a great ride even in the winter.

Without further ado, here are the best stories of the day…

#5 Dele Alli signs a new deal

Tottenham may not have made any signings in the summer but they are doing a fine job at tying down their most important players in long-term deals. The most recent addition to that list is Dele Alli.

The former MK Dons starlet has extended his contract till 2024 and expressed his joy and gratitude after penning the new deal. He also stated that the club and the manager have played an important role in his development

“I’m very thankful to the Club, happy to finally sort it out,” Alli said. “The Club has been fantastic to me, helped me to improve with a great manager, great group of players and I couldn’t see myself improving as a player anywhere else.”’

He then added that he is not one to rest on laurels of the past and is looking to improve and become better while also helping his team to win something that they haven’t in a long time: trophies.

“It’s been a good few years but I don’t look too much into the past. I want to keep improving and I feel I’m at a great club to do that.

“The manager, the players, the staff here… it would be difficult for me not to improve. I’ll keep working hard every day and keep listening to the manager. Every player wants to start winning things and hopefully, we can do that here.”

1 / 5 NEXT