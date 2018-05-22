Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Premier League transfer news: Ramos does Man Utd a huge favour, Liverpool want 19-year-old worth €70 million and more – May 22, 2018

    Manchester United would be ETERNALLY GRATEFUL to Sergio Ramos for this!

    Umid Dey
    FEATURED WRITER
    Rumors 22 May 2018, 19:59 IST
    86.99K

    FBL-ESP-REAL MADRID-PRESSER
    Making favours for others

    Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day. What can go wrong when Sergio Ramos does Man United a favour and Liverpool chase a teenager worth millions and millions? Nothing... or maybe not.

    Well, let's leave it for you folks to decide!

    #5 Pellegrini’s summer plans

    Manuel Pellegrini is the new manager of West Ham United and he has informed the media as to how many signings he wants this summer.

    “I think West Ham has a very good team. I know all of the players and I saw most of the games that they played last season,” the Chilean was quoted as saying by Belfast Telegraph.

    “So I am sure that, with the players we have in this moment in the squad, and bringing maybe another four or five players in, we are going to have a strong team."

