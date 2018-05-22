Premier League transfer news: Ramos does Man Utd a huge favour, Liverpool want 19-year-old worth €70 million and more – May 22, 2018

Manchester United would be ETERNALLY GRATEFUL to Sergio Ramos for this!

Umid Dey FEATURED WRITER Rumors 22 May 2018, 19:59 IST 86.99K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Making favours for others

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day. What can go wrong when Sergio Ramos does Man United a favour and Liverpool chase a teenager worth millions and millions? Nothing... or maybe not.

Well, let's leave it for you folks to decide!

#5 Pellegrini’s summer plans

Manuel Pellegrini is the new manager of West Ham United and he has informed the media as to how many signings he wants this summer.

“I think West Ham has a very good team. I know all of the players and I saw most of the games that they played last season,” the Chilean was quoted as saying by Belfast Telegraph.

“So I am sure that, with the players we have in this moment in the squad, and bringing maybe another four or five players in, we are going to have a strong team."