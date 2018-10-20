Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid and Barcelona go on war for €200 million superstar, Modric to Tottenham and more - October 20, 2018

A Clasico off the pitch

#5 Mourinho wants to sign Hazard

This is not something that I am making up. This is something that came straight out of the mouth of Jose Mourinho in his pre-match press conference ahead of United’s match against Chelsea, which, by the way, ended in a 2-2 after Ross Barkley’s last-minute equalizer.

Back to the topic, who wouldn’t want Eden Hazard, anyway? While it was reported that Eden Hazard was the chief instigator of the player revolt against the Portuguese during his time as the manager of Chelsea, the duo seems to have a decent relationship.

At first, it was Hazard who claimed that he would love to work under Mourinho once again and now, the Portuguese has reciprocated the feeling as he claimed that his relationship with the Belgian is good and that whenever he is the best player in the Premier League, Chelsea end up triumphant.

"We had a good relationship, we were champions together, so I think the feelings are good," Mourinho said.

"History says that when Eden Hazard is the best player in the Premier League, Chelsea is the champion.”

He then added that he would love to see him at the Old Trafford but was also aware that there is no way on this earth that the Blues would sell their best player to a rival team like the Red Devils.

"I would love to have him in Manchester United but I don't think Chelsea will sell him to Manchester United.

"It's a non-problem because Chelsea are led by intelligent and experienced people in football and I think they would never sell Eden to Manchester United."

