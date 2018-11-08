Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid look to sign 5 young jewels from the Premier League and more - November 8, 2018

Perez looking at PL youngsters

#5 Newcastle and a bit of De Ligt

Rafa Benitez has done an incredible job with Newcastle United thus far with the limited budget that he has got. The Magpies have been linked with some moves for the winter and one of the players they have shown interest in, according to reports, is Sebastian Haller.

However, according to journalist Chris Waugh, the move is not likely to happen. He claims that while the Magpies have been keeping an eye on him for a while now, he is not one of their targets for the January transfer window.

“The Frenchman is someone the Magpies have been aware of since his Auxerre days, but were unconvinced then – and, although United showed real interest in the forward during his Utrecht days, they never managed to bring Haller to Tyneside,” he was quoted.

“However, Haller is not believed to be one of the Magpies’ January targets – with Newcastle understood to be focusing their striker attentions elsewhere, instead.”

In other news, Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has lauded Matthijs de Ligt for his outstanding ability at such a young age and hoped that he continues playing the way he is.

He also added that the defender is set up for a move in 2019 if he plays well this season but conceded that it would be understandable if the defender opts to stay with Ajax.

"I often ask myself: where was I at his age when he played the Europa League final? Or at the age of nineteen like now. He is captain of Ajax and I was with RKC,” said Vertonghen. “He's unbelievable. Hopefully he can extend this run, but what he is now showing is very impressive.”

“Ajax is so good at the moment that there are few intermediate steps. It is important for Matthijs to have a good season now and then hopefully take a nice step. After two-and-a-half seasons he is ready for the big work. Although I can also imagine that he wants to stay with Ajax,” he added.

