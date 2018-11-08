×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid look to sign 5 young jewels from the Premier League and more - November 8, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
175   //    08 Nov 2018, 20:45 IST

Perez looking at PL youngsters
Perez looking at PL youngsters

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! We have around 9 stories for you today and so we will get to them right away...

#5 Newcastle and a bit of De Ligt

Rafa Benitez has done an incredible job with Newcastle United thus far with the limited budget that he has got. The Magpies have been linked with some moves for the winter and one of the players they have shown interest in, according to reports, is Sebastian Haller.

However, according to journalist Chris Waugh, the move is not likely to happen. He claims that while the Magpies have been keeping an eye on him for a while now, he is not one of their targets for the January transfer window.

“The Frenchman is someone the Magpies have been aware of since his Auxerre days, but were unconvinced then – and, although United showed real interest in the forward during his Utrecht days, they never managed to bring Haller to Tyneside,” he was quoted.

“However, Haller is not believed to be one of the Magpies’ January targets – with Newcastle understood to be focusing their striker attentions elsewhere, instead.”

In other news, Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has lauded Matthijs de Ligt for his outstanding ability at such a young age and hoped that he continues playing the way he is.

He also added that the defender is set up for a move in 2019 if he plays well this season but conceded that it would be understandable if the defender opts to stay with Ajax.

"I often ask myself: where was I at his age when he played the Europa League final? Or at the age of nineteen like now. He is captain of Ajax and I was with RKC,” said Vertonghen. “He's unbelievable. Hopefully he can extend this run, but what he is now showing is very impressive.”

“Ajax is so good at the moment that there are few intermediate steps. It is important for Matthijs to have a good season now and then hopefully take a nice step. After two-and-a-half seasons he is ready for the big work. Although I can also imagine that he wants to stay with Ajax,” he added.

 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Brahim Diaz Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
Premier League transfer news: Why Ronaldo wants to leave...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Predicted Top 4 standings
RELATED STORY
5 big-money Premier League transfers that failed to take off
RELATED STORY
Five Premier League transfer sagas that might go on till...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Disappointing Premier League Players of the Season...
RELATED STORY
6 Premier League clubs that spent more than Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid to pay €115...
RELATED STORY
Transfer Window: 10 Best Deadline Day Signings In Premier...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the Premier League big 6 based on their summer...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool want €700 million...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
10 Nov CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Nov HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
10 Nov LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
10 Nov NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
10 Nov SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
10 Nov CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us