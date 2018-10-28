Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid to pay €115 million to sign Liverpool star and more - October 28, 2018

Madrid looking for Liverpool star

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer roundup for the day! Today is El Clasico day and while most of the stories are about the biggest club rivalry in the world, the transfer rumour mill is still ceaselessly bringing out stories like just another day.

In fact, a lot of future stories depend on the outcome of the Clasico but right now, here are the top transfer stories of the day…

#5 Lukaku and United ridiculed

When a team starts losing while its striker is off form, they become the target of a lot of ridicule. On top of that, if the said striker of the said team opens himself to a move to a top club, there will be more mud thrown.

A few days ago, Romelu Lukaku claimed that he could one day move to Serie A with Juventus being the club he mentioned. However, Sky Sports pundit Alan McInally believes that Romelu Lukaku doesn’t have the ability to play for a club of the stature of Juventus.

“I think Jose (Mourinho) is very, very frustrated with the players, he’s brought in and when he sees some players, like Lukaku who’s going through a really poor time at the moment, say ‘yeah I can play for Juventus’,” McInally said.

“Really? Juventus will be like ‘what?’. I don’t think so somehow.”

He then further added that the current United team are just not good enough, going as far as claiming that 60% of the players that currently ply their trade at the Old Trafford don’t have the necessary ability to do so.

“I genuinely think the United fans are still going to games thinking ‘we can be this good, because these players are surely good because they’re playing for Manchester United’.

“But the reality is, 60 per cent of these players are not good enough to play for Manchester United.

“That’s why the results are very, very up and down.”

