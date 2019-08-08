×
Premier League Transfer News: Roy Hodgson confirms Wilfried Zaha to stay at Crystal Palace

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
37   //    08 Aug 2019, 22:48 IST

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

What's the story?

Despite handing in a transfer request, Wilfried Zaha won't leave Crystal Palace in this transfer window, confirmed manager Roy Hodgson.

In case you missed it...

After a successful 2018/19 season at Selhurst Park, the Ivory Coast international was keen to move away from Crystal Palace this summer. At one point in the window, Zaha looked certain to join another London club Arsenal.

But, the Eagles' price-tag of £80m for the 26-year-old proved too hefty for the Gunners as they turned their attention towards Nicolas Pepe. Despite collapsing of the Arsenal move, Everton expressed their interest to sign the versatile striker.

The Toffees submitted a bid of £60m upfront cash plus Cenk Tosun in exchange of the Ivorian but, the Eagles refused to budge from their £80m valuation.

In order to force a move away from Selhurst Park, Wilfried Zaha handed in a transfer request yesterday amid an approach from Everton.

The heart of the matter

Despite Zaha's efforts to seal his transfer, the Crystal Palace owners decided to keep the forward as no offers matched their valuation. Manager Roy Hodgson confirmed the stance by saying,

"Yes he is staying,"
"Absolutely we are pleased about that as a club and I am looking forward to him doing what he has done for the last two seasons."
"Today he wasn't in the right frame of mind so I sent him home, it has been well documented that he wanted to leave but it hasn't worked out for him, he has a good contract with us."
"His beef is with the chairman and the owners of the club and they haven't been able to work out a deal for him, I am looking forward to seeing him tomorrow [Friday] hopefully he will have come to terms with the fact that he has another season with Crystal Palace."

What's next?

Wilfried Zaha's Crystal Palace side host Everton at Selhurst Park for their opening Premier League clash on Saturday, August 10.

