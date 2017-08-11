Mourinho confirms club in talks to bring back striker and other Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day - 11th August 2017

11 Aug 2017

The Premier League returns today, with Arsenal and Leicester set to face each other in just a couple of hours. However, the transfer window is still open and the clubs want to strengthen their squads before the transfer window shuts.

Arsenal

Some good news for the Arsenal fans

Arsene Wenger confirms Arsenal have ended talks for Mahrez

The Arsenal manager said that there is no space in his side for the Algerian and that they were never close to signing him.

"We were never close... I rate him as a player but we have similar types with [Alex] Iwobi and [Jack] Wilshere back."

Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez £300,000 a week

The Gunners are said to be lining up a deal that will make Alexis Sanchez the highest paid footballer in England.

The player has been longed subjected to a move away from the Emirates. However, Wenger has said multiple times that the player is not for sale.

Ozil close to signing a new contract

Mesut Ozil is close to signing a new £225,000-a-week contract. The German international has 12-months of contract left on his contract and the Gunners believe that Ozil will sign a new long term contract soon.