Premier League Transfer News: Spurs and United enter race for Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
Rumors
110   //    30 May 2019, 16:07 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Premier League giants Manchester Untied and Tottenham Hotspur have both reportedly entered the race for the signature of PSV Eindhoven's winger Steven Bergwijn.

Dutch champions Ajax are also believed to be interested in the 21-year-old Dutch sensation, who has quickly established himself as a starter in the Netherlands National team as well.

In case you didn't know...

After coming through the ranks of the Ajax academy, a dispute with the coaching staff saw the youngster join the PSV academy in 2011. He quickly developed in the Jong PSV setup, before making his senior first team debut in 2014 as a 17-year-old. 2018-19 has been a breakthrough year for the speedy winger, who is also has a powerful physique.

The youngster registered 15 goals and 13 assists across all competitions, helping PSV mount a sensational title challenge to Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie, losing out only on the last matchday.

His exploits didn't go unnoticed as Netherlands manager Ronaldo Koeman handed him his first senior international cap as a starter in a 3–0 UEFA Nations League A victory over Germany, in November 2018.

The 21-year-old has won five full caps with the Oranje, and is expected to start June's UEFA Nations League semi-final against England.

The heart of the matter

As reported by Sky Sports, Tottenham lead a host of clubs interested in signing the 21-year-old winger with manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly impressed by the youngster's performance during Spurs' home fixture against PSV in this season's Champions League group stages.

Valued at around €35M, Ajax director Marc Overmaars is also known to be an admirer of the mercurial youngster.

What's next?

Tottenham Hotspur take on Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final this Sunday, with kickoff set for 12:30 AM IST.

Manchester United head to Australia next for a round of pre-season friendlies. The Red Devils next take the field on 13th July to face Australian A-League side Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Bergwijn is expected to start Netherlands' UEFA Nations League semi-final against England, scheduled for Friday, 7th June.

Contact Us