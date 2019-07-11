Premier League Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool eyeing a move for Real Madrid's Ceballos

Real Betis Balompie v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What’s the story?

According to reports from Catalan media outlet SPORT, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are eyeing a move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

In case you didn’t know…

Following his underwhelming campaign with Real Madrid, Ceballos enjoyed a stellar summer for Spain's U21 side. The talented Spaniard played a decisive role for Spain as they went on to win the Euro U21 championship.

Since his arrival at Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2017, Ceballos hardly got chances to showcase his calibre under Zinedine Zidane. He failed to earn the trust of the French manager and was frustrated due to lack of chances with the Spanish giants.

Following the departure of Zidane, Ceballos stated that if Zidane had stayed at the club, he would have been looking for a move away from the Spanish Capital.

On the other hand, Tottenham have already added to their squad as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster the squad with quality reinforcements. The capture of a talented midfielder like Tanguy Ndombele is a testament to that, whereas Liverpool are yet to make a move in the summer window so far.

The heart of the matter

Owing to his exploits in the Euro U21 Championship, Ceballos' market value has increased. Real Madrid are not willing to offload their talented midfielder permanently but they are open to a loan move for the player.

According to the report, Spurs are looking to reach an agreement with the Spanish giants as soon as possible. Ceballos himself is desperately seeking more regular football and under the guidance of Pochettino, he will only improve as a player.

The Spaniard remains one of the players who is linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu following Zinedine Zidane's return. Liverpool are also interested in the Ceballos but Jurgen Klopp would want to seal a permanent move for the midfielder.

What's next?

It remains to be seen where Ceballos ends up as it is likely that Real Madrid will let go of their player for the right price.