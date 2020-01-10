Premier League Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur begin talks with AC Milan for striker Krzysztof Piatek

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Krzysztof Piatek

Tottenham Hotspur have begun talks with AC Milan about securing a deal for striker Krzysztof Piatek, Sky Sports reports. However, talks have not reached an advanced stage and Spurs have not placed any formal offers for the player yet. Tottenham are interested in the player, but it is unclear if they are looking at a permanent move or a loan deal.

Harry Kane’s injury has put the club under a considerable amount of pressure, with recent reports revealing that the Englishman could be out until April. Kane picked up a hamstring injury in the game against Southampton on New Year’s Day.

The club later announced that the player would require surgery in his left hamstring, which effectively rules him out for the majority of the season now. Quite expectedly, Tottenham are researching attacking options in the winter transfer window, as the injury to their talisman has significantly weakened their attack. And it seems that the London club are interested in AC Milan’s Piatek.

Piatek could help Spurs deal with Kane’s injury

The Polish striker first caught the eye while playing for Genoa, showing fantastic goal-scoring prowess. He scored 13 goals from 19 appearances in the Serie A for Genoa in the first half of last season, prompting top clubs in Europe to sit up and take notice.

It was AC Milan who won the battle for his signature and Piatek joined Milan last January in a deal worth £31 million. This season though, he has failed to replicate his form from last season and has only managed 4 goals from 18 Serie A appearances.

However, Piatek is still a nifty striker and could help the Lilywhites deal with Kane’s injury. The 25-year-old could be an option the club could explore in January, however, it remains to be seen whether they want to bring him to the Premier League permanently or opt for a loan deal for the rest of the season.

Follow the latest transfer rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog