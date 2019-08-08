Premier League Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur complete signings of Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon

Ryan Sessegnon.

What's the news?

Tottenham Hotspur has completed the deadline day deals for Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso. The duo has signed their respective contracts and an official announcement is expected soon.

In case you missed it...

After securing a club-record deal to acquire Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon, Tottenham slowed down in the negotiations to sign a few more players. However, in the past few days, Spurs accelerated their business, being linked with Paulo Dybala, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon and Bruno Fernandes.

Daniel Levy was close to signing Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon as a replacement for Christian Eriksen. But, Lisbon's £70m asking price prompted Spurs to turn their attention towards feasible targets.

Thus far, the Liliywhites have had a whirlwind deadline day, pulling off deals to sign Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon from Real Betis and Fulham respectively. Also, Tottenham failed to agree personal terms with Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, owing to complex image rights of the player.

The heart of the matter

In spite of slow business throughout the window, a hectic last day in the market has ensured that Mauricio Pochettino embarks a new campaign with a strong squad. Earlier, Giovani Lo Celso arrived from Spain to conclude his medical formalities before signing the contract. Later, Sessegnon arrived at Tottenham's training ground to complete his switch away from Fulham.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Lo Celso and Sessegnon have completed their medical examinations and penned down their individual contracts. An official announcement is expected soon.

Tottenham Hotspur have paid an initial £25m to Fulham for Ryan Sessegnon, rising up to £30m mark with performance-related add-ons. Midfielder Josh Ononmah is anticipated to join Fulham as a part of the deal.

Giovani Lo Celso will join Spurs on an initial season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy for £55.3m, matching Tottenham's record fee paid for Ndombele in July.

What's next?

With Paulo Dybala's move to Tottenham Hotspur completely off, Lo Celso and Sessegnon are set to be the Liliwhites' final summer recruitments.

In the meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino will try to integrate the arriving players into his system as quickly as possible, with Premier League campaign starting against Aston Villa on August 10.