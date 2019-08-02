×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur enter the race to sign Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Rumors
278   //    02 Aug 2019, 09:18 IST

Sporting CP v Empoli FC - Pre-Season Friendly
Sporting CP v Empoli FC - Pre-Season Friendly

What's the story

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign highly-rated Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes. The Sporting Lisbon midfielder has been one of Manchester United's primary targets this summer.

In case you didn't know

Bruno Fernandes potentially moving to the Premier League has been one of the biggest sagas of this transfer window. The Portuguese international had earlier been linked with moves to Manchester City and Liverpool before rumours about a move to Manchester United started to gather pace.

Fernandes started his professional career in Italy with Novara in 2012 before joining Udinese the next season following his impressive performances. Three seasons later, Fernandes moved to Sampdoria before joining Portuguese giants Sporting CP in 2017.

In his debut season, Fernandes was part of the Sporting CP squad that was attacked by fans at the Sporting training complex. The second season saw the midfielder shrugging off the disputes and having his best ever campaign till date.

Fernandes made 106 appearancens and scored 47 times for the Portuguese giants and last season became the first midfielder since Frank Lampard to score 20 goals in the league in a season.

The heart of the matter

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP. Spurs are now believed to be the favourites to sign the 24-year-old midfielder from Sporting after having their first bid rejected.

The report claims that the Spurs officials are on their way to Lisbon in a bid to sign Bruno Fernandes, naming it 'operation lightning'. The London giants are believed to be ready to pay up to €70 million for the 24-year-old Portuguese international.

What's next

Bruno Fernandes saga is likely to be one of the mosthottest topics of discussion in the next couple of days with the Premier League transfer window now closing in a week's time.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Bruno Fernandes Mauricio Pochettino Ole Gunnar Solskjær Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
4 Players Who Could Join The Premier League Before Deadline Day
RELATED STORY
Manchester United want to sign £125 million trio this summer, Tottenham Hotspur agree £65 deal for Tanguy Ndombele and more: Transfer Roundup, 26 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Spurs and United enter race for Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn
RELATED STORY
Manchester United make Rakitic top priority, Lukaku to Juventus depends on Paulo Dybala and more: Premier League transfer news - July 29, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Bruno Fernandes unlikely to join Red Devils this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils lead the race to sign Bruno Fernandes
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Sporting Lisbon's president has demanded a higher bid for Bruno Fernandes
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 3 Reasons why Manchester United need to sign both Bruno Fernandes and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
RELATED STORY
Manchester United willing to negotiate with Juventus after huge offer for Pogba, Tottenham launch €60 million bid for Tanguy Ndombele and more Premier League transfer news: June 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Manchester United still have a lot of work to do in the transfer market
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us