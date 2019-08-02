Premier League Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur enter the race to sign Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 278 // 02 Aug 2019, 09:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sporting CP v Empoli FC - Pre-Season Friendly

What's the story

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign highly-rated Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes. The Sporting Lisbon midfielder has been one of Manchester United's primary targets this summer.

In case you didn't know

Bruno Fernandes potentially moving to the Premier League has been one of the biggest sagas of this transfer window. The Portuguese international had earlier been linked with moves to Manchester City and Liverpool before rumours about a move to Manchester United started to gather pace.

Fernandes started his professional career in Italy with Novara in 2012 before joining Udinese the next season following his impressive performances. Three seasons later, Fernandes moved to Sampdoria before joining Portuguese giants Sporting CP in 2017.

In his debut season, Fernandes was part of the Sporting CP squad that was attacked by fans at the Sporting training complex. The second season saw the midfielder shrugging off the disputes and having his best ever campaign till date.

Fernandes made 106 appearancens and scored 47 times for the Portuguese giants and last season became the first midfielder since Frank Lampard to score 20 goals in the league in a season.

The heart of the matter

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP. Spurs are now believed to be the favourites to sign the 24-year-old midfielder from Sporting after having their first bid rejected.

The report claims that the Spurs officials are on their way to Lisbon in a bid to sign Bruno Fernandes, naming it 'operation lightning'. The London giants are believed to be ready to pay up to €70 million for the 24-year-old Portuguese international.

What's next

Bruno Fernandes saga is likely to be one of the mosthottest topics of discussion in the next couple of days with the Premier League transfer window now closing in a week's time.