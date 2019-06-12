×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League Transfer News: West Ham close to signing LaLiga star

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
171   //    12 Jun 2019, 00:13 IST

Manuel Pellegrini will make his third signing of the season after agreeing on deals with Roberto and David Martin earlier in the transfer window
Manuel Pellegrini will make his third signing of the season after agreeing on deals with Roberto and David Martin earlier in the transfer window

What's the news?

West Ham United are close to signing Villarreal Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals for a fee reported to be around £25 million.

In case you didn't know...

West Ham United had been linked with the 23-year old Spanish midfielder in the transfer window along with Celta Vigo's Stanislav Lobotka. He impressed last season with five goals and six assists in all competitions. Manuel Pellegrini is a big fan of the Spanish international and tried to sign him in January but Villarreal were unwilling to sell as they battled against relegation in LaLiga.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, West Ham United are closing in on their third signing of the season and reportedly in talks with Villarreal to sign 23-year old Pablo Fornals for a fee of around £25 million.

Pablon Fornals joined Villarreal from Malaga in 2017 and had been a target for Manuel Pellegrini's side since January. The 23-year old is also a full time Spanish international after making his debut in 2017 but has been capped just twice by the La Roja.

Villarreal though values the Spanish international at £31 million which could see the now proposed transfer fee between the Hammers and the Yellow Submarines change.

Pablo Fornals will be the first outfield player to be signed by West Ham United this transfer window after buying two goalkeepers earlier.

What's next

The Hammers are understood to be working on a potential deal to sign a few midfield targets this summer to strengthen the midfield.

This will be the third signing for the Hammers after the arrival of goalkeepers Roberto and David Martin from Espanyol and Millwall respectively.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 West Ham United Villarreal Club de Futbol Football Felipe Anderson Pablo Fornals Manuel Pellegrini
Advertisement
Manchester United v West Ham United Predicted XI- Premier League Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and West Ham injury news, Suspension List and more
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: Premier League clubs eye Villareal's €40M star winger
RELATED STORY
Best players in the Premier League outside the top 6 teams - Ranking the top 10
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Manchester United struggled against West Ham
RELATED STORY
Tottenham vs West Ham Preview: Premier League Preview, where to watch and more 
RELATED STORY
5 Outstanding players who left Arsenal on a free transfer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: “My focus is fully on playing for West Ham"- United target addresses transfer speculation
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs West Ham United, Premier League 2018-19 | Match preview, team news, venue, where to watch and more 
RELATED STORY
Reports: West Ham United to complete a £4m deal for Arsenal Forward 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 mistakes Tottenham committed against West Ham United
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us