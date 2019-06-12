Premier League Transfer News: West Ham close to signing LaLiga star

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 171 // 12 Jun 2019, 00:13 IST

Manuel Pellegrini will make his third signing of the season after agreeing on deals with Roberto and David Martin earlier in the transfer window

What's the news?

West Ham United are close to signing Villarreal Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals for a fee reported to be around £25 million.

In case you didn't know...

West Ham United had been linked with the 23-year old Spanish midfielder in the transfer window along with Celta Vigo's Stanislav Lobotka. He impressed last season with five goals and six assists in all competitions. Manuel Pellegrini is a big fan of the Spanish international and tried to sign him in January but Villarreal were unwilling to sell as they battled against relegation in LaLiga.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, West Ham United are closing in on their third signing of the season and reportedly in talks with Villarreal to sign 23-year old Pablo Fornals for a fee of around £25 million.

Pablon Fornals joined Villarreal from Malaga in 2017 and had been a target for Manuel Pellegrini's side since January. The 23-year old is also a full time Spanish international after making his debut in 2017 but has been capped just twice by the La Roja.

Villarreal though values the Spanish international at £31 million which could see the now proposed transfer fee between the Hammers and the Yellow Submarines change.

Pablo Fornals will be the first outfield player to be signed by West Ham United this transfer window after buying two goalkeepers earlier.

What's next

The Hammers are understood to be working on a potential deal to sign a few midfield targets this summer to strengthen the midfield.

This will be the third signing for the Hammers after the arrival of goalkeepers Roberto and David Martin from Espanyol and Millwall respectively.