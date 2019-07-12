Premier League Transfer News: West Ham looking to sign Bundesliga star Sebastian Haller

What's the story?

West Ham United are reportedly looking to sign 25-year-old French striker Sebastian Haller from Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

In case you didn't know...

The Hammers have been very active in the transfer window this season with former Espanyol shot-stopper Roberto, former Milwall shot-stopper David Martin and Pablo Fornals joining the club during the transfer window.

West Ham are short in the attacking department after Marko Arnautovic moved to Shanghai SIPG earlier in the week and Andy Carrol left the club after not being offered a contract extension.

The Hammers had been dealt another blow after a deal to sign Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez failed to go through due to problems in failure to agree on a payment structure.

Sebastian Haller had an impressive season with Eintracht Frankfurt last year as the French striker scored 20 goals across all competitions. Haller made 40 appearances in all competitions for the German side and was involved in 32 goals in all competitions.

The 25-year-old joined Frankfurt in 2017 and formed one of the deadliest striking partnerships in the Bundesliga with Luka Jovic, who moved to Real Madrid earlier in the window.

The heart of the matter...

According to Sky Sports, West Ham United have reportedly opened talks with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt over the potential transfer of Haller.

The German side are expected to want at least £40 million for the French striker, and Haller's representatives are ready to fly to London once both the clubs agree on a deal for the striker.

The German side are expected to want at least £40 million for the French striker, and Haller's representatives are ready to fly to London once both the clubs agree on a deal for the striker.

What's next?

West Ham United are looking to add more names to their squad before the Premier League starts next month on the 8th of August.