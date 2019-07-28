Premier League Transfer News: Wolves reportedly agree Patrick Cutrone deal

Cutrone looks set to join AC Milan imminently

What's the story?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed on a deal worth an initial €18 million to sign highly-rated striker Patrick Cutrone from AC Milan.

The Italian international is set to sign a long-term contract with the Premier League club after the two clubs reached an agreement over a fee and is set to undergo a medical imminently.

In case you didn't know...

Having joined the Milan academy as a 10-year-old in 2007, Cutrone rose through the ranks and established himself as a member of the first team in recent seasons, after making his first-team debut in May 2017.

The youngster is a firm fan favourite at Milan but looks set to seal a move away from his boyhood club in search of regular game-time.

The 21-year-old has been described as a "true No.9" and has drawn comparisons with Filipo Inzaghi, who he incidentally idolizes.

Cutrone is about to join a Wolves side that already boasts the likes of Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota and will hope to form a deadly strike partnership up front.

The heart of the matter

Wolves have a complete financial agreement with AC Milan and the fee is believed to be in the region of €18 million, with a further €4 million coming in the form of performance-related add-ons.

The Italian striker will arrive in West Midlands imminently to undertake his medical and is set to become Wolves' second major signing of the summer after Jesus Vallejo joined on loan from Real Madrid last week.

What's next?

Wolves have been looking to add depth to their squad and with the arrival of Cutrone, they are well-sorted upfront as they look to improve on their impressive seventh-place finish from last season.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men will also have to cater to European commitments, as Wolves are set to contest in the Europa League for the forthcoming season and Cutrone's addition is expected to ease the burden on his existing attackers.