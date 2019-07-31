×
Premier League Transfer News: Wolves sign Patrick Cutrone from AC Milan

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
15   //    31 Jul 2019, 01:50 IST

Patrick Cutrone
Patrick Cutrone

What's the story?

Wolverhampton Wanderers have officially signed the highly rated 21-year-old striker Patrick Cutrone from AC Milan.

In case you didn't know...

Cutrone is an AC Milan Academy product, having joined the Rossoneri at the age of nine. The striker signed his first professional contract at the age of 17, and made his debut for the Italian giants in 2017.

However, Cutrone failed to hit the heights of his debut season last year, with a tally of just three goals. In his two seasons at Milan, the 21-year-old made 90 appearances and scored 27 times across all competitions.

The heart of the matter

Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers have officially signed Cutrone from AC Milan for a reported transfer fee close to €20 million including add-ons. The Italian international will enter into a four-year deal with the club as Wolves complete their second signing of the season.

Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell expressed delight at his latest acquisition, who is bound to give them a boost this season.

"Patrick is an exciting signing at a very exciting period for this football club," Thelwell said.
"We have a strong philosophy under the leadership of Nuno of bringing in the right type of people and developing young talent while staying humble and grounded as individuals, and we feel Patrick perfectly fits into our philosophy.
"We are very pleased to have a player of Patrick’s ability join the club and look forward to him being a part of Nuno’s squad in another historic season for Wolves."

Wolves also made an official announcement on social media, posting the following tweet:

What's next?

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Sanches is expected to add a few more signings to his squad ahead of the Premier League season.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are likely to sell a few more of their players after having been sanctioned by the UEFA for failing to compile with the FFP rules.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 AC Milan Football Wolverhampton Wanderers Patrick Cutrone EPL Transfer News & Rumors AC Milan Transfer News
